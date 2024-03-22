ANF Recovers 280 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 280 kg drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that 740 grams Ice was recovered from a Qatar-bound passenger arrested at Multan Airport.
54 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a Jeddah-bound passenger at Islamabad Airport.
In two separate operations at a courier office in Rawalpindi, 14 grams weed were recovered from two parcels sent from the UK.
204 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two suspects rounded up from Dera Ismail Khan Road while 62 kg morphine was recovered from Lakpas Mustang area.
In seventh operation, 13 kg heroin was recovered from an area near Peshawar toll plaza.
In eighth operation, 190 grams hashish was recovered from a passenger nabbed on G.T Road Jhelum.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
