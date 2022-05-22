ANF seizes 19,200 intoxicated tablets, over 138 kg narcotics; arrests 12

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan in different operations, recovered over 19,200 intoxicated tablets and over 138 kg narcotics besides netting 12 accused during last seven days.

The ANF Headquarters spokesman told on Sunday that the ANF Peshawar foiled two bids to smuggle 10,000 intoxicated tablets and 36 kg narcotics.

The spokesman informed that ANF Peshawar and FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a joint operation, recovered 10,000 intoxicated tablets from secret cavities of a truck at Torkham border and arrested an Afghan national namely Sher Ali.

In another operation, the ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid on Ring Road Peshawar and recovered 36 kg narcotics including 18 kg charras and 18 kg opium from a Toyota Corolla car.

In an operation, the ANF Peshawar recovered 554 grams charras from the possession of a passenger, namely Arslan Khan, resident of Waziristan, going to Doha through PIA flight No. PK-285.

The ANF Peshawar also recovered over 9200 intoxicated tablets and 200 grams charras besides netting two accused.

In another incident, the ANF Peshawar foiled a bid to smuggle 9200 intoxicated tablets and netted an Afghan national, namely Ishaq at Torkham Border Gate.

The spokesman informed that ANF Peshawar in another raid recovered over 200 grams charras from the possession of Asim resident of Abbottabad, arrested from Mansehra-Phakwarian road near Balochi Marriage Hall.

The ANF Intelligence and ANF Punjab in a joint operation conducted in Lahore, recovered 7.853 kg narcotics and arrested an accused.

Similarly, the ANF Intelligence and ANF Punjab raided at a house near Rizwan Park on Band Road Lahore and managed to recover 7.

2 kg heroin, 373 grams Ice and 280 grams opium besides netting an accused namely Basit Maqbool.

The ANF Punjab and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation seized 15.3 kg narcotics and arrested an accused.

The ANF Punjab and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted a raid at a house in Samanabad, Lahore area and recovered 15.3 kg narcotics including 12 kg opium and 3.300 kg charras.

ANF Punjab also impounded a car and arrested an accused namely Kamran resident of Lahore.

The ANF Rawalpindi in an operation recovered 706 grams Cocaine from the possession of a female passenger, reached at Islamabad International Airport through Qatar Airways, flight no QR-612. Cocaine was tactfully concealed in her trolley bag, the spokesman added.

In three other operations, ANF Rawalpindi acting on tip-off conducted raids in Islamabad and recovered 68.5 kg narcotics besides netting five accused including a woman.

ANF recovered 1.3 kg charras at Islamabad International Airport from the possession of a passenger namely Ghulam Mustafa resident of Sargodha, going to Doha through Qatar Airlines.

In another raid conducted near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, ANF Rawalpindi and The ANF Intelligence seized 43.2 kg charras and 18 kg opium from Suzuki Cultus car and arrested Akbar Khan, Noor Rehman, residents of Buner and a women namely Aqsa.

In an operation ANF Rawalpindi conducted a raid near Serena Hotel, Islamabad and managed to recover 6 kg charras from the possession of an accused namely Riaz Khan.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

