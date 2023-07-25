ANF seizes 265 kg drugs in six operations; arrests six

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 265 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 60 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Qatar-bound passenger, resident of Azad Kashmir who was going on flight no QR-633 from Islamabad International Airport.

On the pointation of the accused, a facilitator was also arrested along with a vehicle near Bahria Town Rawalpindi. 624 grams heroin was recovered from the accused resident of Azad Kashmir.

In another operation at Islamabad International Airport, narcotics was recovered from the possession of a Riyadh-bound passenger, resident of Upper Dir, going on flight no PK-753.

In third operation, 91.2 kg hashish and 73.2 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Kot Abdul Malik Motorway Toll Plaza Sheikhupura.

During the operation, the accused resident of Islamabad was also arrested.

In fourth operation, 78 kg heroin was recovered from secret cavities of a vehicle near Pabi-Nowshera Road.

An accused resident of Sialkot who was trying to smuggle heroin from Peshawar to Punjab was arrested.

In fifth operation, 15 kg hashish was recovered from a deserted area of Khyber.

In sixth operation, 700 grams weed was recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Sargodha arrested from Mykolachi Bypass, Karachi area.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.