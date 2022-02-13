UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 1086 Liters Ketamine Illicit Chemical Worth Rs 34 Bln

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ANF seizes over 1086 liters Ketamine illicit chemical worth Rs 34 bln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Sunday seized over 1086 liters Ketamine restricted chemical worth Rs 34 billion in international market from Karachi International Container Terminal.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the operation was jointly conducted by ANF Intelligence and ANF Port Control Unit. The chemical which is used as psychotropic drug, concealed in 2172 rose water bottles was recovered from goods booked by a Karachi-based company for Dubai.

ANF had launched an operation to arrest the accused allegedly involved in smuggling of illicit chemical, he informed.

In another operation conducted by ANF Intelligence and ANF Peshawar, 2.9 kg Ice was recovered at Bacha Khan International Airport which was tactfully concealed in a trolly bag.

An accused namely Adnan Khan, resident of Khyber Agency was also arrested.

The spokesman informed that the accused was travelling from Peshawar to Doha through flight No. GR-601.

In third raid, ANF Peshawar conducted an Intelligence based operation and arrested an accused namley Ijaz ul Haq, resident of distt Orakzai Agency near Garhi Qamardin Bridge, Kohat Pull and recovered 9.600 kg Hashish concealed in hand-bag of the accused.

The drug was being smuggled from Peshawar to Punjab.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.

>