ANP Announces Two More Candidates For NA

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced two more candidates for the national assembly elections and one for provincial assembly.

According to official release issued here Monday, Pir Haroon Shah would contest general elections as ANP candidate from NA-31 Peshawar while Noor Aslam Khan Afridi would contest the elections from NA 35 Kohat.

Similarly, Dr Naveedullah Khan would contest provincial assembly elections on ANP ticket from PK 82 Peshawar.

Chairman Parliamentary board Amil Wali Khan has approved the Names of the candidates in consultation with the members, it said.

APP/adi

