ANP chief pays homage to late Haji Muhammad Adeel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Chief of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan has paid homage to late party stalwart Haji Muhammad Adeel, saying that his constant political struggle was a beacon of light for political workers.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the 7th death anniversary of the late member of the Upper House here on Friday, the ANP chief said that discussions with him were full of arguments, logic, facts and tact and hallmarks of his politics.

He believed in the strengthening of democracy, the supremacy of the constitution and parliament saying the absence of the wise politician like Haji Adeel will always be felt.

Late Haji Muhammad Adeel had remained on various positions in the party and was elected member of the provincial assembly in three consecutive elections. He was also former Deputy Speaker of the KP Assembly and also finance minister. He was also known an outspoken politicians and champion of the provincial rights.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said that the deceased never compromised on his ideology and party stance and stood like a rock with the national movement in every difficulty.

He further said that whether it was provincial rights or net profit on electricity, Haji Adeel advocated Pakhtunkhwa everywhere. Late Muhammad Adeel had also played an unforgettable role in the presentation of the 7th National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

His hard work and foresight in the 18th Constitutional Amendment will always be remembered. He further said that Haji Muhammad Adeel was an important asset of the Awami National Party and the politics of Pakistan. His sacrifices for the subjugated nationalities, especially the Pakhtuns, are eternal and unparalleled. Be it parliament or practical field, Haji Adeel bravely fought for the rights of the nation

The decease, he said inherited the spirit of serving the nation from his father, Hakeem Abdul Jalil. He not only raised his voice for the oppressed nationalities throughout his life, rather also fought practically.

Paying homage to his struggle, Isfandiar Wali Khan said that late Haji Mohammad Adeel was the pride of Awami National Party and all Pakhtuns. By following the leaders like Haji Adeel, ANP will continue its struggle for the nation, he added.

