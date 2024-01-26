ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat

The candidates of Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) started posing serious challenge to Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf Parliamentarians Vice Chairman and former Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan in his home constituency of the National Assembly NA-4 Swat-III

Politcal observers said that close electoral battle was expected among Brigadier (r) Mohammad Saleem Khan of ANP, Kamal Khan of PPP and Mahmood Khan of PTIP. Sohail Sultan who was backed by PTI, Rahimullah of the JUI-F, Fazal Subhan of the Jamaat-i-Islami, Mohammad Raza Khan of the Tahrik Labaik Pakistan and Malik Zada of the Pakhtunkhwa National Awami Party can also surprise many in the polling day.

A.H Hilali, former Chairman Political Science Department, University of Peshawar said the political landscape in Swat was unique with voters balancing between loyalty to established parties and the promises of new entrants making the Febuary 8, 2024 elections a closely watched affair.

He said Swat was once considered a stronghold of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, which swept the 2013 and 2018 general elections in the district. However, in election 2024 it would be difficult for PTI backed candidates to repeat the same performance in Swat where split mandate is expected.

He said the PTI nominees were contesting elections independently with different symbols, which could confuse the party’s voters, and if that happened, the PTI-P would benefit in Swat.

He said that Mahmood Khan has parted ways with the PTI after the May 9 violent protests and became part of the PTI-P founded by former chief minister of the party Pervez Khattak.

"Defintily Mahmood Khan had an political influence in his home district due to the execution of mega development projects including Swat motorway and provision of government jobs to locals that may benefit him," he said.

He said that mostly Swat residents voted for candidates considering the government jobs provided to them and not the development projects executed in the area, so Mahmood Khan and former MPA Mohibullah Khan as PTI-P nominees were likely to attract voters attention on D Day.

Mahmood Khan is a candidate for the National Assembly seat NA-4 and provincial assembly seat PK-10, while ex livestock minister Mohibullah will contest election in PK-9 constituency.

NA-4 Swat-III was created in 2018 general election after separating tehsils Kabal and Matta from NA-3 Swat. In 2018 general election, NA 3 was won by former MNA Murad Saeed with 71,600 votes against Saleem Khan of ANP who bagged 30, 975 votes.

Hilali said that political candidates would have to make an extra effort to bring voters to political stations in case of snowfall and rains in these mountainous areas of Swat. He said that 2022 floods had badly affected communication infrastructure and hotels industry in these areas and its rehabilitation would be a big challenge for the new government.

He said eradication of poverty, unemployment and allievation of poverty in the area were major issues and candidates showing programs for its resolutions would get an edge over others.

Meanwhile, election campaign in the constituency was in full swing where candidates were addressing public and corner meetings besides rallies to persuade voters. Besides corner meetings and approaching large tribes, the political stalwarts started door to door campaign to attract voters.

Political observers said that young voters will play an important role in deciding fate of these candidates on February 8, 2024. Meanwhile, leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have claimed the party will win Swat region’s national and provincial assembly seats in the Feb 8 elections.

They recently met in Mingora and vowed to support the party’s election nominees, including provincial president Amir Muqam (NA-2), Wajid Ali Khan (NA-3) and Irshad Khan (PK-6). As the polling day become nearer, election campaign was likely to increase further in Swat.

