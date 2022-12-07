UrduPoint.com

Anti Corruption Court Sends Six Accused On Physical Remand

Published December 07, 2022

The Anti-Corruption Court Sukkur on Wednesday sent the six accused in Rs 3 billion corruption case related to land procurement for the M-6 motorway, on a three-day physical remand.

The Anti-Corruption police Nausharoferoze produced six suspects before the anti-corruption court Sukkur and sought a 14-day physical remand. The accused included Mukhtiarkar Naushaharoferoze Shafiq Soomro, Accountant DC Office Rustam Khoso, Stamp vendor Aftab Ahmed, Social Welfare Officer Sajjad Memon and Patwari Ghulam Haqani.

The judge handed over the accused to the Anti-Corruption police Nausharoferoze on physical remand till December 9.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption police registered another FIR of the land procurement scandal against absconding former DC Nausharoferoze, Tashqeen Alam, Mukhtiarkar Bhirya Niaz Ujjan, Mukhtiarkar Mehrabpur Shafiq Soomro, Patwari Tanveer Mallah, Patwari Haqani Sahatto, Patwari Sattar Dino Manghrio, Contractor Rehamatullah Solangi, Sikandar Ali, Asghar Jatoi, Zaman Shah and Khalid Channo.

