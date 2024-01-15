Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A meeting of the district emergency response committee for anti-dengue was
chaired by Deputy Commissioner Hassan Raza in which performance of
teams was reviewed
CEO Health Dr Naveed Haider, DHO Dr Muhammad Tariq, Entomologist Amanat Ali,
Dr Rahat Ali and officers of the departments concerned participated in the meeting.
The deputy commissioner ordered the teams to conduct surveillance regularly
of houses, ponds, nurseries, graveyards, junk shops and service stations.
He said an awareness campaign regarding anti-dengue preventive measures should
continue.
