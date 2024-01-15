Anti-dengue measures reviewed

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A meeting of the district emergency response committee for anti-dengue was

chaired by Deputy Commissioner Hassan Raza in which performance of

teams was reviewed

CEO Health Dr Naveed Haider, DHO Dr Muhammad Tariq, Entomologist Amanat Ali,

Dr Rahat Ali and officers of the departments concerned participated in the meeting.

The deputy commissioner ordered the teams to conduct surveillance regularly

of houses, ponds, nurseries, graveyards, junk shops and service stations.

He said an awareness campaign regarding anti-dengue preventive measures should

continue.