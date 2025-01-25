Anti-encroachment Operation Continues Swiftly
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A vigorous drive against encroachments is continuing across the provincial capital, aimed at restoring public spaces and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and daily activities.
Assistant Commissioner City Babar Ali Rai led anti-encroachment efforts at DC Complex and the iconic Anarkali food Street. He also conducted operations at key areas including Jain Mandir Chowk, Fareedkot Road, Mozang, and Safa Wala Chowk, successfully removing illegal encroachments.
Similarly, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Wahga Muhammad Amir Butt, 19 kanals of government land in Manhala was reclaimed. This was part of broader efforts to remove encroachments along Manhala Road, Faisal Bazaar, and GT Road.
In Ravi Zone, Assistant Commissioner Tariq Shabbir led operations at Chah Miran Bazaar, clearing the area of illegal structures and vendors.
Assistant Commissioner Nishter Muhammad Saleem Aasi also supervised anti-encroachment actions, contributing to the city-wide effort.
Assistant Commissioner Cantt Fatima Arshad led operations to clear encroachments from prominent areas such as Guru Mangat Road, Ali Road, MM Alam Road, and Firdous Market.
In Allama Iqbal Town, Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Muhammad Ameer Mahmood conducted operations against encroachments on Raiwind Road and reviewed efforts at Thokar Niaz Baig Flyover and Sher Shah Road.
Under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir, an anti-encroachment operation was carried out at Adda Plot in the West Wing Market.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza emphasized that the anti-encroachment drive will continue without discrimination until encroachments are completely eliminated. He further stressed that the cooperation of citizens is vital in making the city free of encroachments. The DC also urged all relevant agencies to work in coordination for the successful removal of illegal structures and vendors across the city.
