Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation Continues Swiftly

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Anti-encroachment operation continues swiftly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A vigorous drive against encroachments is continuing across the provincial capital, aimed at restoring public spaces and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and daily activities.

Assistant Commissioner City Babar Ali Rai led anti-encroachment efforts at DC Complex and the iconic Anarkali food Street. He also conducted operations at key areas including Jain Mandir Chowk, Fareedkot Road, Mozang, and Safa Wala Chowk, successfully removing illegal encroachments.

Similarly, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Wahga Muhammad Amir Butt, 19 kanals of government land in Manhala was reclaimed. This was part of broader efforts to remove encroachments along Manhala Road, Faisal Bazaar, and GT Road.

In Ravi Zone, Assistant Commissioner Tariq Shabbir led operations at Chah Miran Bazaar, clearing the area of illegal structures and vendors.

Assistant Commissioner Nishter Muhammad Saleem Aasi also supervised anti-encroachment actions, contributing to the city-wide effort.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Fatima Arshad led operations to clear encroachments from prominent areas such as Guru Mangat Road, Ali Road, MM Alam Road, and Firdous Market.

In Allama Iqbal Town, Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Muhammad Ameer Mahmood conducted operations against encroachments on Raiwind Road and reviewed efforts at Thokar Niaz Baig Flyover and Sher Shah Road.

Under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir, an anti-encroachment operation was carried out at Adda Plot in the West Wing Market.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza emphasized that the anti-encroachment drive will continue without discrimination until encroachments are completely eliminated. He further stressed that the cooperation of citizens is vital in making the city free of encroachments. The DC also urged all relevant agencies to work in coordination for the successful removal of illegal structures and vendors across the city.

Recent Stories

UAE committed to building sustainable energy futur ..

UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak

56 minutes ago
 PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

57 minutes ago
 UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan moni ..

UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency

1 hour ago
 PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring p ..

PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature

1 hour ago
 GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC- ..

GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..

2 hours ago
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum ..

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday

3 hours ago
 UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical suppli ..

UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola

3 hours ago
 ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

4 hours ago
 Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

4 hours ago
 Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take ..

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

5 hours ago
 Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan