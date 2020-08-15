Anti-polio drive kicks off in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Four day anti-polio drive began in Sargodha district with the goal to inoculate 648,650 children upto the age of five years till August 18 The DC Abdullah Sheikh ,talking to journalists,said a total of 1663 teams were formed to achieve 100% target.

As many as 1451 mobile teams, 198 fixed and 14 others were active for the drive.

He said that in addition to 3632 polio workers, 200 employees of various departments were performing duties, while doctors had also been assigned field duties as supervisors to make the campaign a success.

"In addition to foolproof security of polio workers, special care was being taken of anti-corona SOPs".