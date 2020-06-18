Anti Terrorism Court hands life imprisonment to three accused in Imran Farooq murder case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday handed life imprisonment along with Rs 1 million fine to each of three accused in Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday handed life imprisonment along with Rs 1 million fine to each of three accused in Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq murder case.

The verdict earlier reserved on May 21 was announced by the ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

Imran Farooq was stabbed and bludgeoned to death near his apartment in London in September 2010.

The verdict stated that three accused Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali had performed distinctive role in such killing ordered by the MQM leader Altaf Hussain.

According to verdict, "the chain of evidence connects each and every accused who has performed a distinctive role for completing the task. It is proved that Altaf Hussian ordered the killing of Dr Imran Farooq," stated the verdict.

"Two of his other senior party members based in London then communicated the orders to relevant persons based in Pakistan. Accused Moazzam Ali another senior member working at Nine Zero the headquarters of MQM, along with accused Khalid Shamim engaged accused Syed Mohsin Ali and Kashif Khan Kamran for fulfilling the job. The two executors were properly facilitated who went with a sole purpose to London for committing the murder and as per preplanned conspiracy, an innocent person was brutally murdered", the verdict said.

The court also issued perpetual arrest warrants for those accused absconding in the case, including MQM founder Altaf Hussain, Iftikhar Hussain, Mohammad Anwar and Kashif Kamran.