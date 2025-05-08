APHC urges UN to declare India apartheid regime for spoiling peace in S.Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Thursday strongly condemned widespread crackdown operations and arrests of youth on a mass scale by Indian forces’ personnel in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC Spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar urged United Nations to declare India an apartheid regime for attempting to impose its Hindutva communal agenda in and outside India, periling peace in the South Asian region.

He strongly condemned the Modi regime’s air strikes on civilians in Pakistan and AJK, terming it a provocative attempt to ignite a nuclear war in the region.

“India’s military aggression against Pakistan, targeting unarmed civilians, blatantly violates international norms and is a direct extension of Modi’s Hindutva agenda.

”

Indian missile strikes on mosques and madras in Pakistani cities, he added, have exposed India’s terrorist activities under Modi’s leadership.

New Delhi’s actions amount to war crimes, breaching Geneva and Hague Conventions as well as the Rome Statut and be held responsible for its destabilizing actions in the South Asian region, he added.

The APHC spokesman expressed solidarity with the victim families of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. The statement urged UN Secretary General to address the root cause of the tension between Pakistan and India by resolving the Kashmir dispute as per its UN Security Council resolutions.

He said India’s presence in Kashmir reflects its role as an occupier and oppressor, while Kashmiris view Pakistan Army as supporter of their inalienable right to self-determination.