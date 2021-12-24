UrduPoint.com

Arbab Holds SAD Responsible For Checking Prices Of Fertilizer, Pesticides

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 07:00 PM

The Prime Minister's Special Assistant for Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim has said the provincial agriculture department was responsible to check the matter of inflating prices of fertilizers and pesticides, not by the federal government

Talking to the journalists in Jamshoro district on Friday alongwith the leader of Sindh United Party (SUP) Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah, he said the Sindh government was not fulfilling its responsibility to prevent black marketing of the agricultural inputs.

The former chief minister Sindh Rahim said he had come to know that the industries manufacturing the fertilizers and pesticides were encouraging the distributors and dealers to stockpile the products so that the same could be sold at higher rates.

"The suppliers of fertilizers and pesticides are acting like mafias and the provincial government has created this crisis," he alleged.

"They themselves create problems for the people and then they hold protest sit-ins," he added.

The Special Assistant said most of the sugar mills in Sindh belonging to the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and blamed them for creating the sugar crisis so that they could rake in billions.

According to him, the sugar mills did not start the sugarcane procurement and crushing process timely owing to which the sugar production was delayed, creating shortages in the offing.

The SUP's President Shah said they held peaceful protests against the Bahria Town Karachi for allegedly occupying lands of the poor people.

However, he deplored, some notorious elements tried to create an impression by torching the town's main entrance and some other properties that their protest was violent.

He also lamented that the workers of his and other nationalist parties were booked in FIRs allegedly for chanting some controversial slogans during celebration of the Sindh culture day earlier this month.

He claimed that all those who were booked in the fake FIRs surrendered before the police and obtained bails from the courts while denying the allegations of raising the said slogans.

