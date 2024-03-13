Archbishop Congratulates Muslim Ummah On Start Of Holy Month Of Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Archbishop of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Dr. Joseph Arshad, on Wednesday congratulated Muslim Ummah on the start of holy month of Ramadan, requesting Muslim brothers to pray for the development and prosperity of the country.
He in a statement said that Ramadan was a month of blessings, love and mercy and during this month, all Muslim brothers and sisters actively participate in fasting, austerity, prayer, charity and help each other. The month of Ramadan was also a month to promote unity and love.
The month of Ramadan brings us the message of peace, love, patience and interfaith harmony.
We all have to work together to help the hungry, thirsty, unemployed and deserving people.
I, on behalf of the Christian nation, wish all my Muslim brothers and sisters, government officials, officers, Pakistan Army, judiciary, lawyers, civil society and everyone a hearty congratulations on the month of Ramadan and I pray that this month brings more and more blessings in the whole world. May this month promote peace, security, brotherhood and love among the country, he said.
\932
Recent Stories
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man sentenced to life for abducting, killing teenage girl2 minutes ago
-
'Sasta Ramazan Bazars' set up in AJK2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on beggars, 72 case registered12 minutes ago
-
Eight UCs made zero waste12 minutes ago
-
Ramadan package: over one lac ration bags delivered in Multan district12 minutes ago
-
Drizzle in city, more rain with few heavy falls likely12 minutes ago
-
About 22,257 deserving families get ration bags in Sialkot21 minutes ago
-
Medical store sealed, stock confiscated over profiteering21 minutes ago
-
Rs. 246,000 fine imposed on 67 shopkeepers22 minutes ago
-
NDMA announces Prize Competitions for Pak Int'l Expo on DRR 202422 minutes ago
-
Livestock deptt sets up stalls in Ramzan Bazaars22 minutes ago
-
Three policemen booked over injuring traders22 minutes ago