Archbishop congratulates Muslim Ummah on start of holy month of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Archbishop of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Dr. Joseph Arshad, on Wednesday congratulated Muslim Ummah on the start of holy month of Ramadan, requesting Muslim brothers to pray for the development and prosperity of the country.

He in a statement said that Ramadan was a month of blessings, love and mercy and during this month, all Muslim brothers and sisters actively participate in fasting, austerity, prayer, charity and help each other. The month of Ramadan was also a month to promote unity and love.

The month of Ramadan brings us the message of peace, love, patience and interfaith harmony.

We all have to work together to help the hungry, thirsty, unemployed and deserving people.

I, on behalf of the Christian nation, wish all my Muslim brothers and sisters, government officials, officers, Pakistan Army, judiciary, lawyers, civil society and everyone a hearty congratulations on the month of Ramadan and I pray that this month brings more and more blessings in the whole world. May this month promote peace, security, brotherhood and love among the country, he said.

