Open Menu

Archbishop Congratulates Muslim Ummah On Start Of Holy Month Of Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Archbishop congratulates Muslim Ummah on start of holy month of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Archbishop of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Dr. Joseph Arshad, on Wednesday congratulated Muslim Ummah on the start of holy month of Ramadan, requesting Muslim brothers to pray for the development and prosperity of the country.

He in a statement said that Ramadan was a month of blessings, love and mercy and during this month, all Muslim brothers and sisters actively participate in fasting, austerity, prayer, charity and help each other. The month of Ramadan was also a month to promote unity and love.

The month of Ramadan brings us the message of peace, love, patience and interfaith harmony.

We all have to work together to help the hungry, thirsty, unemployed and deserving people.

I, on behalf of the Christian nation, wish all my Muslim brothers and sisters, government officials, officers, Pakistan Army, judiciary, lawyers, civil society and everyone a hearty congratulations on the month of Ramadan and I pray that this month brings more and more blessings in the whole world. May this month promote peace, security, brotherhood and love among the country, he said.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Army Civil Society Lawyers Rawalpindi May Prayer Muslim Christian All Government Unity Foods Limited Ramadan Love

Recent Stories

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

35 minutes ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

2 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

14 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

14 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

14 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

14 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

14 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan