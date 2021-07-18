UrduPoint.com
Around 20 CIA Center Policemen Suspended In Jamshoro

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 10:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The Jamshoro police on Sunday reportedly suspended around 20 policemen of CIA Center Jamshoro after a mobile van of the center was caught by Rangers in Karachi transporting 65 to 70 kilograms of hashish.

According to the police sources, at least 5 policemen of CIA Center Jamshoro including CIA In Charge Nisar Bhatti and head Mohrar Asghar Panhwar had been detained for interrogation while the Karachi police had also arrested and nominated in FIR 5 policemen who were traveling in that vehicle.

A team of the Rangers and Karachi police also visited the center on Sunday.

Meanwhile, DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal formed a committee headed by DSP Complaint Cell Manzoor Panhwar with DSP Shabbir Sarki and other officials as members to conduct a probe.

The SSP Jamshoro Javed Baloch sealed the center as an investigation about the seized items and court property has been started.

More Stories From Pakistan

