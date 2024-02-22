Open Menu

Arrangements Finalized For Urs Of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Arrangements finalized for Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro/Chairman Shahbaz Mela Committee Ali Zulfiqar Memon regarding the 772nd annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro/Chairman Shahbaz Mela Committee Ali Zulfiqar Memon regarding the 772nd annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

Director/M.S of SASIMS Dr Moin ud din Siddiqui, DHO Jamshoro Dr. Imam ud din Khoso, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ali Gopang and sports Officer Maryam Keeryo, Wing Commander Rangers, Deputy Director Local Government, Deputy Director NHA, Officials of Motorway Police, Special Branch, Auqaf, Revenue, Municipal and education Department, CTD, HESCO and other related departments were also present during the meeting.

On this occasion, DC Ali Zulfiqar Memon said that hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to arrive on the annual Urs, and arrangements have been made to install stalls of drinking water at various places to provide all the required facilities to visitors, while Section 144 will be imposed on bathing in Arral canal, lake and other channels, while Pakistan Navy will also be deployed to deal with any untoward incident promptly.

He said that on the occasion of Urs, 5,000 police personnel will perform security duties, heavy traffic will be banned on the Indus highway, and fire brigade personnel will be on alert in Sehwan, while the competitions of traditional game “Mallakhra” will also be held on all three days of Urs.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro said that more than 500 CCTV cameras and 20 walk-through gates will also be installed to ensure security on the occasion in Sehwan.

Director SASIMS Dr. Moin ud Din Siddiqui informed the meeting that during the Urs celebrations, the health department will remain on alert and doctors and ambulances from different districts will also be present there, besides the emergency will be imposed in Syed Abdullah Shah Institute.

Related Topics

Fire Pakistan Navy Rangers Police Sports Education Water Motorway Traffic Alert Jamshoro Muhammad Ali NHA All From Government Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

VC for align curriculum with market demand

VC for align curriculum with market demand

19 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhry bail case adjourned till Feb 27

Fawad Chaudhry bail case adjourned till Feb 27

19 minutes ago
 World scouts day marked

World scouts day marked

24 minutes ago
 SFA takes action against sellers of substandard mi ..

SFA takes action against sellers of substandard milk: Fines and warnings issued

24 minutes ago
 ICT's admin takes action against loud music; issue ..

ICT's admin takes action against loud music; issues warnings

24 minutes ago
 7th annual 'Job and Trade Fair 2024' held at Isra ..

7th annual 'Job and Trade Fair 2024' held at Isra university

48 minutes ago
National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan is ..

National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan issues Performance Report

48 minutes ago
 Court extends Amir Mughal's interim bail

Court extends Amir Mughal's interim bail

43 minutes ago
 Providing neat, clean environment to citizens top ..

Providing neat, clean environment to citizens top priority, says MWMC chairman

43 minutes ago
 SSCI chief announces formation of FMCG standing co ..

SSCI chief announces formation of FMCG standing committee at chamber level

43 minutes ago
 ICT admin raids petrol pumps; inspects instruments

ICT admin raids petrol pumps; inspects instruments

43 minutes ago
 Good News for Honey Bees: Plantation of millions o ..

Good News for Honey Bees: Plantation of millions of Bair, Palosa saplings begins

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan