Arrangements finalized for Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro/Chairman Shahbaz Mela Committee Ali Zulfiqar Memon regarding the 772nd annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

Director/M.S of SASIMS Dr Moin ud din Siddiqui, DHO Jamshoro Dr. Imam ud din Khoso, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ali Gopang and sports Officer Maryam Keeryo, Wing Commander Rangers, Deputy Director Local Government, Deputy Director NHA, Officials of Motorway Police, Special Branch, Auqaf, Revenue, Municipal and education Department, CTD, HESCO and other related departments were also present during the meeting.

On this occasion, DC Ali Zulfiqar Memon said that hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to arrive on the annual Urs, and arrangements have been made to install stalls of drinking water at various places to provide all the required facilities to visitors, while Section 144 will be imposed on bathing in Arral canal, lake and other channels, while Pakistan Navy will also be deployed to deal with any untoward incident promptly.

He said that on the occasion of Urs, 5,000 police personnel will perform security duties, heavy traffic will be banned on the Indus highway, and fire brigade personnel will be on alert in Sehwan, while the competitions of traditional game “Mallakhra” will also be held on all three days of Urs.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro said that more than 500 CCTV cameras and 20 walk-through gates will also be installed to ensure security on the occasion in Sehwan.

Director SASIMS Dr. Moin ud Din Siddiqui informed the meeting that during the Urs celebrations, the health department will remain on alert and doctors and ambulances from different districts will also be present there, besides the emergency will be imposed in Syed Abdullah Shah Institute.