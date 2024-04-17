Arslan Stresses Beautification Of Sukkur's Roads
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday has said that making city roads and bridges bright and beautiful was his top priority
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday has said that making city roads and bridges bright and beautiful was his top priority.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of electrical and mechanical departments of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation which was attended by the Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal, Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Sheikh and other officers were present the occasion.
He asked the department officials to give importance to the suggestions of elected representatives in all uplift and maintenance works.
According to a progress report presented in the meeting, lighting arrangements on the directive of the mayor were made on almost all road, flyover, chowks and bridges.
The mayor barrister Arslan said proper monitoring system should be adopted in the department to ensure prompt action on complaints received regarding the department.
Recent Stories
Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains
Development partners unite to support growth in merged districts of KP
Provincial government's resolve: relief amid economic challenges
IMF says global debt levels face 'Great Election Year' risk
Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter
Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement targe ..
Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority: CCPO
Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing
Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight
QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally
LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours
DC sets new rates for tandoori roti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Development partners unite to support growth in merged districts of KP53 seconds ago
-
Provincial government's resolve: relief amid economic challenges1 hour ago
-
Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter1 hour ago
-
Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement target1 hour ago
-
Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority: CCPO1 hour ago
-
QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally1 hour ago
-
LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours1 hour ago
-
DC sets new rates for tandoori roti1 hour ago
-
DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of revenue1 hour ago
-
Sikh pilgrims reach Kartarpur1 hour ago
-
8 dead, 1,338 injured in Punjab road accidents1 hour ago
-
Vocational training to help drug addicts come out of dejection mode, says commissioner1 hour ago