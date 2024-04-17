Open Menu

Arslan Stresses Beautification Of Sukkur's Roads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday has said that making city roads and bridges bright and beautiful was his top priority

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday has said that making city roads and bridges bright and beautiful was his top priority.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of electrical and mechanical departments of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation which was attended by the Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal, Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Sheikh and other officers were present the occasion.

He asked the department officials to give importance to the suggestions of elected representatives in all uplift and maintenance works.

According to a progress report presented in the meeting, lighting arrangements on the directive of the mayor were made on almost all road, flyover, chowks and bridges.

The mayor barrister Arslan said proper monitoring system should be adopted in the department to ensure prompt action on complaints received regarding the department.

