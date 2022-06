Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Qawwali Night "Khayal"

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has organized a Qawwali Night "Khayal" here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has organized a Qawwali Night "Khayal" here.

Ustad Karam Abbas Khan, Ali Ahmad Khan, Mumtaz Ali Sabzal, and Shahzeb Ali sang Qawwali with their beautiful voices, said in a statement on Monday.

Mumtaz Irfan on tabla, Gul Mohammad on fiddle, Mohammad Hayat on harmonium, Wajid Ali and Nowshad Ali on Tanpura captivated the audience with their beautiful art.

The music-filled evening was attended by a large number of classical music enthusiasts.

The event was moderated by Rizwan Zaidi.