Aseefa Condoles Demise Of Ghulam Mujadid Isran

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Aseefa condoles demise of Ghulam Mujadid Isran

Chairperson of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Saturday evening visited Isran House in Khairpur Jooso Village (Larkana), to offer condolence on the sad demise of former MPA Ghulam Mujadid Isran, who died few months back

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari stayed there for some time and condoled with Ghulam Muhammad Isran and other family members.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari stayed there for some time and condoled with Ghulam Muhammad Isran and other family members.

She also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari appreciated the services rendered by the late Ghulam Mujadad Isran for the party and the people of the constituency.

MPA and President PPP (Women Wing) Pakistan, Faryal Talpur, MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Political Secretary Jamil Ahmed Soomro, PPP leaders Ijaz Leghari Khair Muhammad Sheikh and other leaders also present on the occasion.

