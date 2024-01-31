Asifa Bhutto Seeks Public Support On Election Day
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 09:26 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asifa Bhutto Zardari has expressed the belief that the future government will belong to the PPP, with Bilawal Bhutto as its Prime Minister.
She said people should place a stamp on the arrow on election day to make us successful so that people's rule can be established across the country.
We believe in serving the people and we stand with our people in every difficult time. Asifa Bhutto reached Hyderabad on Wednesday regarding the election campaign and addressed the workers at different places in the city while starting a rally from the residence of the candidate of PPP Jam Khan Shoro.
On this occasion, she stated that political parties in the country fight elections for power, but we fight elections for the people and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto also raised her voice for the wellbeing and prosperity of the common man, the poor, labourers and farmers.
Asifa Bhutto said that we have presented a ten-point manifesto in the elections, which reflects the public aspirations, and we will fulfil our manifesto.
She added that in five years, we will double the salaries of government employees and labourers, provide 300 units of electricity free of cost to the people, and provide health facilities to the poor, farmers and women.
She appealed to the people of Hyderabad to vote for PPP candidates on February 8 and make them successful by placing a stamp on the arrow. She said, "I am present among you today so that I can shed light on the services of the PPP”. She added the health sector is included in our priorities. We have built hospitals in cities like Gambbat apart from NICVD across Sindh, we always stand with people in difficult times.
She said that when there was a flood in Sindh, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was standing with the affected people, we intended to build 2 million houses for the victims and if Bilawal gets the government, he will build at least 3 million houses in the country.
She asked, "Where are the other parties in difficult times?" Others only do politics for the sake of the chair, while we do politics for serving the people.
