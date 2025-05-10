Open Menu

Asifa Bhutto Zadari Offers Condolence On Demise Of Abdul Sattar Qureshi

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Asifa Bhutto Zadari offers condolence on demise of Abdul Sattar Qureshi

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) First Lady and MNA Asifa Bhutto Zardari offered condolences on the demise of former UC Nazim Abdul Sattar Qureshi.

She expressed her condolence to the deceased's brother, Muhammad Saleem Qureshi, and his sons Arslan Sattar Qureshi, Muhammad Haroon Qureshi, Abdul Jabbar Qureshi, Ijlal Qureshi, Muhammad Rashid Qureshi, Asif Rasheed Qureshi, Shakeel Ibrahim Qureshi, Muhammad Khalid Qureshi, and Muhammad Ishaq Qureshi.

Prominent figures present on the occasion included Muhammad Azeem Mughal, Munir Hussain Khokhar of Shehri Tajir Ittehad, Jan Muhammad Khan, Deedar Hussain Rind, Shafi-ur-Rehman Jadoon, Zia-ul-Haq Mustafai, Muhammad Idrees Bhatti, and Haji Ismail Qureshi.

Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho also accompanied Asifa Bhutto Zardari and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari and Dr Azra Pechuho also prayed for the elevation of the departed soul's ranks and for patience and strength for the family.

