Open Menu

Assistant Commissioner Visits Petrol Pumps, Inspects Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Assistant Commissioner visits petrol pumps, inspects prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Salmon Ayub visited different petrol pumps and fertilizer outlets on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind and inspected the prices of petrol and fertilizers.

During the visit to petrol pumps, he imposed a fine of Rs 1,20,000 on the allegation of extracting additional price and supplying less quantity of petrol. The Assistant Commissioner warned owners of petrol pumps to maintain the quantity and quality of oil.

The Assistant Commissioner accompanied by Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa visited different shops for fertilizer sellers and reviewed its prices.

AC instructed fertilizer dealers to sell fertilizer at a fixed price.

Related Topics

Petrol Agriculture Oil Fine Visit Salmon Price

Recent Stories

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted ..

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted against any particular nationa ..

31 minutes ago
 World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

55 minutes ago
 French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable e ..

French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable energy path at ADIPEC 2023

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Ze ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainab ..

Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel industry in U ..

2 hours ago
 Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

3 hours ago
LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

3 hours ago
 Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives ..

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives for Pakistan’s economic rec ..

3 hours ago
 Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quit ..

Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quits PTI and politics

3 hours ago
 Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's expo ..

Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's exports to Gulf States: Gohar

4 hours ago
 Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic par ..

Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic partnership

4 hours ago
 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in Indi ..

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan