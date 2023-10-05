Assistant Commissioner visits petrol pumps, inspects prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Salmon Ayub visited different petrol pumps and fertilizer outlets on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind and inspected the prices of petrol and fertilizers.

During the visit to petrol pumps, he imposed a fine of Rs 1,20,000 on the allegation of extracting additional price and supplying less quantity of petrol. The Assistant Commissioner warned owners of petrol pumps to maintain the quantity and quality of oil.

The Assistant Commissioner accompanied by Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa visited different shops for fertilizer sellers and reviewed its prices.

AC instructed fertilizer dealers to sell fertilizer at a fixed price.