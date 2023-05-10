UrduPoint.com

ATC Acquits 3 Ex-cops Among Four Accused In Model Town Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 08:52 PM

ATC acquits 3 ex-cops among four accused in Model Town case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted four accused, including three former police officers, in Model Town tragedy case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted four accused, including three former police officers, in Model Town tragedy case.

The court acquitted former inspector general of police Punjab Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera, former DIG operations Rana Abdul Jabbar, and former SP Tariq Aziz, besides Town Municipal Officer (TMO) Ali Abbas.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the verdict while allowing acquittal applications of the accused. The court held that allegations could not be proved against the accused.

The accused had filed the acquittal applications, saying that no evidence was available against them on record and there was no chance of their conviction. They pleaded with the court to acquit them.

The court adjourned further hearing till May 19 and sought arguments on acquittal applications of four other accused, former SSP Umar Virk, former DSP Khalid Abu Bakar, former DSP Mian Shafqat and former inspector Bashir Niazi, on the next date of hearing.

