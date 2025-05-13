ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Aleema, Uzma Khan Until June 16
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, until June 16 in a case related to the October 5 protest.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the hearing on the pre-arrest bail petitions. Both sisters failed to appear in court despite the expiry of their interim bail.
Their counsel submitted an exemption plea, requesting a one-day exemption from personal appearance. The court accepted the application and granted the exemption for the day.
The judge also directed the prosecution to complete its arguments on the bail petitions and ordered the case record to be presented at the next hearing.
The case was registered by Shafiqabad police against PTI leaders and workers for allegedly inciting anarchy and disrupting law and order during a protest held on October 5, 2024.
