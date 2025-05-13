Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Aleema, Uzma Khan Until June 16

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM

ATC extends interim bail of Aleema, Uzma Khan until June 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, until June 16 in a case related to the October 5 protest.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the hearing on the pre-arrest bail petitions. Both sisters failed to appear in court despite the expiry of their interim bail.

Their counsel submitted an exemption plea, requesting a one-day exemption from personal appearance. The court accepted the application and granted the exemption for the day.

The judge also directed the prosecution to complete its arguments on the bail petitions and ordered the case record to be presented at the next hearing.

The case was registered by Shafiqabad police against PTI leaders and workers for allegedly inciting anarchy and disrupting law and order during a protest held on October 5, 2024.

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

3 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

8 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

8 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

8 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

9 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

13 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan