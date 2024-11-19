Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bails Of Zartaj Gul, Umar Ayub

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 10:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bails of PTI leaders till December 5, in a case registered by Sangjani Police Station regarding protest and vandalizing the public property.

The PTI leaders including Zartaj Gul Wazir, Umar Ayub and Faisal Amin were nominated by the police in terrorism case.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkernain heard the case wherein Zartaj Gul appeared before court along with her legal team. The court also granted one-time exemption from attendance to Umar Ayub on his lawyer’s request.

The court said that the bail petitions of Faisal Amin and Umar Ayub were also in the row, lets fix the case for hearing on December 5.

Sardar Masrooq Advocate said that two co-accused having similar role in the crime have already been granted bails. The court extended the bails and adjourned hearing till December 5.

