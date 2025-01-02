ATC Grants Interim Bail To PTI Leader In Terrorism Case
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 09:04 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Taimoor Jhagra in a case registered by Secretariat Police Station
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Taimoor Jhagra in a case registered by Secretariat Police Station.
The court stopped the police from arresting the petitioner till January 22, and also sought case record from it.
ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the interim bail petition of PTI leader in a terrorism case. The court after hearing arguments granted pre-arrest bail to the petitioner against surety bonds worth Rs5,000.
It may be mentioned here that the secretariat police station of the capital had registered FIR against Taimoor Jhagra under anti-terrorism law.
Recent Stories
ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in terrorism case
Drug Control Directorate issues performance report of 2024
ATC holds jail hearings of two high-profile May-9 cases
DG RDA holds consultative session with RCCI representatives at Ring Road FWO Cam ..
Health minister annoys over absenteeism in Nahaqi Satellite Hospital
'Death of a Salesman' to be staged at NAPA
IHC terminates judgment of 25 year imprisonment sentence in girl murder case
27 sub-Saharan African migrants die off Tunisia in shipwrecks
CDA to revive Shakarparian Cultural Complex
UAE’s technology company launches Smart Automation Experience Centre in Pakist ..
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Halal Food Safety Authority Kohat cracks down on substandard food delivery vehic ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in terrorism case14 seconds ago
-
Drug Control Directorate issues performance report of 202410 minutes ago
-
ATC holds jail hearings of two high-profile May-9 cases10 minutes ago
-
DG RDA holds consultative session with RCCI representatives at Ring Road FWO Camp Office10 minutes ago
-
Health minister annoys over absenteeism in Nahaqi Satellite Hospital10 minutes ago
-
IHC terminates judgment of 25 year imprisonment sentence in girl murder case18 minutes ago
-
CDA to revive Shakarparian Cultural Complex18 minutes ago
-
UAE’s technology company launches Smart Automation Experience Centre in Pakistan18 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme18 minutes ago
-
Halal Food Safety Authority Kohat cracks down on substandard food delivery vehicles18 minutes ago
-
Harden criminals held in injured condition after shootout with police47 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur monitors cleanliness operations48 minutes ago