ATC Grants Interim Bail To PTI Leader In Terrorism Case

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 09:04 PM

ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in terrorism case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Taimoor Jhagra in a case registered by Secretariat Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Taimoor Jhagra in a case registered by Secretariat Police Station.

The court stopped the police from arresting the petitioner till January 22, and also sought case record from it.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the interim bail petition of PTI leader in a terrorism case. The court after hearing arguments granted pre-arrest bail to the petitioner against surety bonds worth Rs5,000.

It may be mentioned here that the secretariat police station of the capital had registered FIR against Taimoor Jhagra under anti-terrorism law.

