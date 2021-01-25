UrduPoint.com
ATC Grants Three Days Remand To Accused Of Osama Satti Case

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Alleged accused of Osama Satti case was Monday handed over to police on a three-day physical remand by Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) of Islamabad.

The accused in the Osama Satti case were produced before ATC with fool proof security where Police requested for extension in remand which was granted by the court.

A 22-day physical remand has already been completed, anti-terrorism court judge said during hearing.

The investigation is moving forward and progress is being made, lawyer Raja Faisal Younis told the court.

The accused were ordered to be produced in the anti-terrorism court again in three days. If the investigation is not completed, remand cannot be granted indefinitely, anti-terrorism court judge said.

Osama was killed on Jan 2 on Kashmir Highway after police opened fire at his car and he received multiple bullet wounds. Police said they mistook the 21-year-old student's car for that of a fleeing robber but his father claimed they intentionally targeted him over a previous verbal altercation.

