ATC Issues Notice To DIG In Model Town Case

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 08:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to the DIG operations for not producing accused in the Model Town tragedy case.

The court observed that on the previous hearing it had ordered the DIG operations to produce all accused on August 18, but despite the court order 24 accused were absent .

The court cancelled the surety bonds of the absent accused and ordered for production of all accused on the next date of hearing on August 18.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings Meanwhile, the court also sought arguments on acquittal applications of four accused, including former SSP Umar Virk, former DSP Khalid Abu Bakar, former DSP Mian Shafqat and former Inspector Bashir Niazi.

The court has already acquitted five accused, including former IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera, in the case.

