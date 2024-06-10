Attock bans swimming, bathing in rivers, canals, streams

The district administration on Monday has imposed a 90-day ban on swimming and bathing in rivers, canals, streams and small dams due to safety concern in Attock

According to the notification, the decision came as people had been flocking to water spots during the heatwave, despite rising water levels.

The ban effective immediately, aims to prevent accidents.

Strict action will be taken against those who violate the ban.

