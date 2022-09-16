AVCC recovers kidnapped child

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :A 9-year-old Abdullah, who was kidnapped for ransom on September 13th, was recovered from Pehlwan Goth by the Karachi Police Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC).

During the police operation, three kidnappers were arrested, a mobile phone used in demand for ransom money was also seized, according to an official on Friday.

Kidnappers abducted 9-year-old Abdullah son of Shafiqullah from Surjani area near Bilal Masjid Sector 4A on September 13th. A case was registered against unknown accused.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs. 2.5 million on September 14th and then called for a ransom of Rs.

3 million the other day.

The team of AVCC Karachi on technical grounds arrested three suspects involved in kidnapping for ransom in three days and recovered the hostage safely.

Further investigation against arrested was also underway.

The AVCC in another operation the other day, rescued an abducted 15-year-old hostage from Nowshera through the technical support system, who was kidnapped in 2021 from the limits of Sher Shah police station.

The case for the recovery 15-year-old was under proceedings in the High Court of Sindh.