'Awami Revenue Khidmat Khuli Kutcheries' being held to provide relief to citizens

The administration on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was holding 'Awami Revenue Khidmat Khuli Kutcheries' at tehsil level to provide relief to the citizens said Senior Member Board of Revenue, Babar Hayat Tarar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The administration on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was holding 'Awami Revenue Khidmat Khuli Kutcheries' at tehsil level to provide relief to the citizens said Senior Member board of Revenue, Babar Hayat Tarar.

Chairing a meeting held here to review progress on digitalization of Moza records, he said that the administration was committed to provide transparent and prompt revenue services to the citizens.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners and Revenue Officers of all Tehsils of Rawalpindi District.

He informed that the digitization process of all the registers of Moza Records had been completed.

Complete digitization of shrub production, variation cultivation and complete computerization of daily diaries had also been completed, he added.

The citizens were appreciating holding of Revenue 'Khidmat Kutcheries' to address public complaints, he said adding, the first priority of the government was to resolve the problems of the people within shortest possible time frame.

He informed that the revenue staff provides all revenue related facilities to the citizens under one roof in 'Awami Revenue Khidmat Khuli Kutcheries'.

The digitization of the record would help provide more facilities to the people and save their precious time, he added.