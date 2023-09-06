Awareness seminar on prevention of Narcotics, HIV/AIDS held in Sanghar

An awareness seminar on prevention of Narcotics and HIV/ AIDS held in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Sanghar Campus on Wednesday

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :An awareness seminar on prevention of Narcotics and HIV/ AIDS held in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Sanghar Campus on Wednesday.

Addressing the students Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Zahid Hussain Mirani said that only youth can play a vital role in construction and development of society therefore we should avoid menace of narcotics.

Addressing the seminar Director Campus Mansoor Ahmed Khuhro urged every person to build strengthen relationship with the people of their communities so that society could not be misguided.

Abdul Samad Daahri of Research Information and Communication office, Dr. Ali Sher Daahri and Dr. Deedar also spoke on the occasion and urged upon prevention of HIV/AIDS