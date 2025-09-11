IRSA Releases 234,800 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 234,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 262,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 149,400 cusecs and 149,000 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1234.
60 feet, which was 184.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 36,366 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 151,075, 158,230, 475,970, and 412,735 cusecs, respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 21,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 53,500 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
