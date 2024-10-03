Awareness Session For LHWs, LH Supervisors Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 10:12 PM
An awareness session was organized by the international organization, Nutrition International for lady health workers & lady health supervisors here at Korangi District Health Office
The objective of the seminar was to orient participants on the importance of fortification of Vitamin A & D in edible oil/ghee, iron, folic acid, calcium, and iodine for better health and fulfilling the requirement of micronutrient deficiencies.
Zonal Manager, Nutrition International Zainul Abdin, said that the shortage of vitamin A and D in the country was a matter of great concern. To fulfill micronutrient deficiencies, mill owners have been bound by law in the country for the fortification of vitamin A & D. As per that law no mill will produce edible oil and ghee without fortifying required vitamins.
Sindh Food Authority will take strict action against the mill owners not following the fortification law. So the public should use fortified oil.
Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Manager, Nutrition International Mueen Qureshi informed that lack of Vitamin A & D causes many diseases related to eye and bone weaknesses. For this, during the public awareness sessions, women and men should be aware that open oil should not be used at all and there is a need to encourage the consumption of fortified edible oil which is necessary for the health.
DHO Shah Muhammad Shaikh also insisted on participants to convey key messages related to food fortification at house hold level and discourage the use of open oil and use only fortified oil having the fortified logo printed on brands.
