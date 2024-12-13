Awareness session on 'Maryam Ki Dastak'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A delegation from the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) visited the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Friday to conduct an awareness session regarding Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's innovative program, ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’.

The program aims to provide dignified employment opportunities to educated youths while ensuring doorstep delivery of public services across Punjab. The session was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq, Joint Director Faisal Mumtaz, Senior Program Manager Anam Khan, Program Officer Naveed Irfan, and System Network Administrator Muhammad Umar.

Officials from PITB shared that the ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ program is successfully operational in 32 districts, including Sargodha. Discussions focused on the program's roadmap and strategies for further success.

During the session, PITB urged district heads to actively raise awareness about the program, highlighting its user-friendly features. Through the PITB-designed Dastak portal, citizens can access over 31 public services at minimal fees.

These services are delivered by trained facilitators, who visit citizens' homes to collect necessary documents and provide the requested services. Earlier, an awareness seminar was held at the University of Sargodha for students and faculty. Speaking at the seminar, ADCG Umar Farooq and PITB officials emphasized that the Maryam Ki Dastak program, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is revolutionizing public service delivery in Punjab. Citizens can utilize the Dastak helpline (1202), mobile app, or web portal (dastak.punjab.gov.pk) to access services such as domicile issuance, birth certificates, FIR copies, marriage certificates, learner driving licenses, e-stamping, motor vehicle transfers, and international driving license renewals.

In Sargodha, 83 trained facilitators have been on boarded to ensure smooth implementation of the program. Each facilitator is equipped with special identification cards and authority letters.

The seminar also included an interactive Q&A session for students, further enhancing their understanding of the program.