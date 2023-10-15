Open Menu

Awareness Session Regarding Cross-border Trade Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Awareness session regarding cross-border trade held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Single Window and Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) jointly organized An awareness session regarding cross-border trade in Conference Hall of the Chamber here Sunday.

Senior Vice President HCCI Najam ud Din Qureshi, while welcoming the participants, said that the HCCI was working as a bridge between the government and the business community as the prosperity of the industry, trade and exports was among our top priorities.

He said that Pakistan Single Window was a unique IT platform providing basic needs for traders community to conduct their legal trade activities. He said that Pakistan Customs would introduce one-window application to facilitate importers and exporters.

Guest speaker Domain Officer Pakistan Single window Yawar Nawaz said that Pakistan Single Window was working since 2017.

He apprized the participants about future projects, PSW, Registration, Subscription, Single declaration and modules and answered the question of traders.

Vice President HCCI Awais Khan said that developing countries were getting much benefits in Industry and trade sector by utilizing latest technology and such awareness sessions were beneficial for the business community.

Patron HCCI Iqbal Hussain Baig, members Pahlaj Rae, Mirza Hasan Masod Baig, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Shafqatullah Memon, Farman Baig, Jhaman Daas, Bilal Raza Khan, Muhamad Hamad Shani, Principle Appraiser Hyderabad Dry Port Junaid Ahmed Memon and Umer Saleem of PSW were also present on the occasion.

APP/nsm

