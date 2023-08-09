Open Menu

BA Passes 96 Bills, Approves 196 Resolutions During Five-year Parliamentary Period

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 08:06 PM

BA passes 96 bills, approves 196 resolutions during five-year parliamentary period

Parliamentary secretary law and parliamentary affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said in the last five-year parliamentary period of Balochistan, as many as 96 bills were passed, 196 resolutions were approved, 521 questions were disposed of, 87 attention notices and 36 adjournment motions were presented

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Parliamentary secretary law and parliamentary affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said in the last five-year parliamentary period of Balochistan, as many as 96 bills were passed, 196 resolutions were approved, 521 questions were disposed of, 87 attention notices and 36 adjournment motions were presented.

Despite the change of government, the assembly business continued according to the constitution, playing an active role in the overall situation.

She expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held to award excellent performance certificates to various social workers and organizations in the committee room of Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday.

She noted effective legislation was enacted with the support of non-governmental organizations for different classes, while amendments were made to existing laws according to the ground realities and the challenges faced, the benefits of which benefited the common man.

She further said that during the last five years in Balochistan Assembly, effective legislation was finalized for the protection of human rights.

"Thanks to the volunteers and organizations working for public welfare in the social sector for the collaborative process of laws for good governance.

Secretary Balochistan Assembly, Tahir Shah Kakar, on the occasion, informed the participants about the five years of parliamentary proceedings and laws as saying, "there is no bill pending, resolution or any legal issues in the Balochistan Assembly.

Earlier, Chairperson Commission on Status of Women Fauzia Shaheen, FDI Pakistan Executive Director Uzma Yaqub, WHO Balochistan Chief Dr. Asfandiar Sherani, UNFPA Balochistan Provincial Chief Dr. Sarmad Saeed Khan, National Human Rights Commission Member Farkhunda Aurangzeb, Aurat Foundation Resident Director Alauddin Khilji, EVA Alliance Chairperson Sana Durrani, former ombudsperson Sabra islam Advocate, Seema Batul of Shirkat Gah, Saima Haroon of TKF, Naseema Salam of BRSP and others were awarded with excellence certificates.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution Balochistan Business Man Alliance Women Government

Recent Stories

India now committing "Demographic Terrorism" in II ..

India now committing "Demographic Terrorism" in IIOJK

4 minutes ago
 Faculty members of GCU, FJMU, NUST win best univer ..

Faculty members of GCU, FJMU, NUST win best university teacher award 2022

4 minutes ago
 All set for landing first int'l flight at Skardu a ..

All set for landing first int'l flight at Skardu airport on Aug 14

4 minutes ago
 Senate passes resolution demanding timely election ..

Senate passes resolution demanding timely elections

46 minutes ago
 University of Karachi, TRDP inks MoU to conduct nu ..

University of Karachi, TRDP inks MoU to conduct nutrition analysis, survey in Th ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation ..

Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation travelers

1 hour ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds coali ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds coalition partners for showing matu ..

6 minutes ago
 Dr. Naeem for creating awareness among mothers' mi ..

Dr. Naeem for creating awareness among mothers' milk vital for children

6 minutes ago
 IBA Karachi, USKT join hands to enhancing educatio ..

IBA Karachi, USKT join hands to enhancing education, fostering innovation

10 minutes ago
 VC urges joint efforts for development & prosperit ..

VC urges joint efforts for development & prosperity of motherland

6 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi dengue tally reaches 58

Rawalpindi dengue tally reaches 58

6 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry advises ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan