Bahawalpur Faces Extreme Heat Wave
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Bahawalpur has continued facing extreme heat wave as 49 centigrade were recorded as highest maximum temperature in the city.
Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast a dry and very hot weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 48 centigrade and the lowest minimum 31 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry and hot weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
