Bahawalpur’s Local Leaders Join PML-N
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The local leaders of Bahawalpur Division have joined the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) in a ceremony to repose trust in the leadership of the central leadership of PML-N.
According to a press release issued here, renowned local politicians including Sardar Jahanzaib Khan Abbasi and Sardar Kamran Khan Abbasi accompanied by their group activists have joined PML-N.
A ceremony was held where they announced joining PML-N.
Member National Assembly and senior leader of PML-N, Sardar Azhar Khan Leghari welcomed the local senior politicians.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that PML-N had been enjoying the status of the largest political party in the country. He said that PML-N had been introducing dynamic policies to put the country on track for progress and prosperity.
