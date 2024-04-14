Bahawalpur’s local leaders join PML-N

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The local leaders of Bahawalpur Division have joined the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) in a ceremony to repose trust in the leadership of the central leadership of PML-N.

According to a press release issued here, renowned local politicians including Sardar Jahanzaib Khan Abbasi and Sardar Kamran Khan Abbasi accompanied by their group activists have joined PML-N.

A ceremony was held where they announced joining PML-N.

Member National Assembly and senior leader of PML-N, Sardar Azhar Khan Leghari welcomed the local senior politicians.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that PML-N had been enjoying the status of the largest political party in the country. He said that PML-N had been introducing dynamic policies to put the country on track for progress and prosperity.