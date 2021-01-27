UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi Function Will Be Held Today At Bilawal House

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held today at Bilawal House

The daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari has uploaded as a story on Instagram a video of ‘Henna’ being applied to her hands.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2021) The Mendhi function of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will be held today (Wednesday).

Taking to Instagram, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari had uploaded the video of “henna” being applied to her hands before Mehndi function.

All platforms of social media have reported her wedding ceremony at the end of this month.

The country’s top political and military leadership have been invited by Bilawal house to wedding ceremony.

The events of Bakhtawars’ wedding started with “Milad fuction” at Bilawal House in Karachi.

Faryal Talpur, Dr Azra Pechuho and other females attended the Milad fuction at the house. Some pictures of the event went viral on social media.

Bakhtawar Bhutto will be married to UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhary at Bilawal House. The nikkah ceremony will be held on January 29 and Baraat is due on January 30.

Related Topics

Karachi Asif Ali Zardari Social Media Marriage Married January Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari Event Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Instagram

Recent Stories

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

21 minutes ago

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

1 hour ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

51 minutes ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

51 minutes ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

52 minutes ago

Khanpur canal desilting project to be launched on ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.