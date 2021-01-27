Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held today at Bilawal House

(@fidahassanain)

The daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari has uploaded as a story on Instagram a video of ‘Henna’ being applied to her hands.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2021) The Mendhi function of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will be held today (Wednesday).

Taking to Instagram, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari had uploaded the video of “henna” being applied to her hands before Mehndi function.

All platforms of social media have reported her wedding ceremony at the end of this month.

The country’s top political and military leadership have been invited by Bilawal house to wedding ceremony.

The events of Bakhtawars’ wedding started with “Milad fuction” at Bilawal House in Karachi.

Faryal Talpur, Dr Azra Pechuho and other females attended the Milad fuction at the house. Some pictures of the event went viral on social media.

Bakhtawar Bhutto will be married to UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhary at Bilawal House. The nikkah ceremony will be held on January 29 and Baraat is due on January 30.