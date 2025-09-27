Open Menu

Balochistan Expands Community Midwife Services To Grassroots Level

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) In a major step toward improving maternal and child healthcare, Balochistan’s Secretary of Health, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panezai, announced the expansion of Community Midwife (CMW) services to the grassroots level across the province.

The initiative aims to deliver essential health services directly to people’s doorsteps, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

Panezai made the announcement while addressing the graduation ceremony of the 33rd batch of the Community Midwifery Skills Development Course at the Institute for Development Studies and Practices (IDSP) campus. The course was a joint effort by the Health Department’s Comprehensive Mother, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) Program, UNICEF Quetta, and IDSP.

The Secretary assured the newly graduated midwives of their prompt deployment and emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing the reach and effectiveness of the MNCH Program. He underscored the importance of strengthening Primary healthcare infrastructure, especially in Balochistan’s vast and often inaccessible regions.

Dr. Gul Sabeen Azam, Provincial Coordinator of the MNCH Program, praised the vital role of CMWs, calling them the “backbone” of maternal and child health services.

She highlighted that the intensive training course was designed to empower midwives with the skills needed to promote social awareness and drive Behaviour Change Communication (BCC) within their communities.

“Community Midwives not only provide healthcare but also instill confidence and awareness among women,” Dr. Gul Sabeen Azam added.

She emphasized that expanding midwifery services at the community level would be a milestone in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates and building a healthier society. She also congratulated the graduates for their dedication and perseverance.

UNICEF representatives at the event reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Balochistan Health Department, the MNCH Program, and IDSP in future initiatives aimed at improving healthcare outcomes across the province.

