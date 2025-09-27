Muhammad Adeel Raja to shine at International Shin Kyokushin Kai Karate Championship in Russia

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Muhammad Adeel Raja, a renowned martial artist from Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, is set to represent Pakistan at the prestigious 33rd Andrei Yakutov Memorial Shin Kyokushin Kai Karate Championship in Novosibirsk, Russia, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Saturday.

According to the details, the four-day championship, which commenced on September 26, will feature top fighters from around the world demonstrating their martial arts techniques and abilities at the Lokomotiv Arena.

The Andrei Yakutov Memorial Championship is considered one of the most significant global tournaments in Shin Kyokushin Kai Karate, attracting thousands of spectators.

Raja, determined to win a gold medal for Pakistan, has prepared thoroughly for the event. His confidence stems from his previous international achievements, where he has won multiple medals showcasing his outstanding talent.

The championship will feature strong participation from fighters across Asia, Europe, and Africa, making the competition highly intense and thrilling. Raja's inclusion in the tournament is a great honor for Pakistan, reflecting his exceptional skills and dedication to the sport.

