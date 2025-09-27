Open Menu

First Heavy Vehicle Driving Training School Established

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 07:20 PM

First heavy vehicle driving training school established

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has set up the first heavy vehicle driving training school at Lahore’s Manawan Traffic Police Lines to enhance road safety and reduce accidents.

IG Police Punjab Usman Anwar visited the school and reviewed the training facilities, modern driving simulators and other necessary arrangements, accompanied by DIG Traffic Waqas Nazir, CTO Lahore Dr. Athar Waheed, CEO Safe Cities SSP Umra Athar and DIG SPU Ghazi Salahuddin.

The driving training school has been specially designed for drivers of buses, trucks and goods vehicles, which will include modern driving simulators, practical sessions and classroom lectures so that drivers can better understand safety rules and reduce the rate of accidents on the road.

The training courses will also teach drivers traffic rules, safe driving techniques and how to deal with various emergencies. Drivers who complete the course will also be provided with a government certificate, which will recognize their professional standards and increase their future job opportunities.

During the visit, IG Usman Anwar inspected various departments of Manawan Traffic Police Lines, including the MT Section and the Integration Center, and also reviewed the training arrangements.

