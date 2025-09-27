Open Menu

Shah Dakait Gang Main Shooter Killed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) In a fierce exchange of fire between the Crime Control Department (CCD) and the Shah Dakait (bandit) gang in the provincial capital, the main shooter of the Shah Dakait gang of Faisalabad, Nadeem alias Chhota Pathan, was killed.

According to the police, the accused had taken refuge in the Islampura area where an operation was carried out under the operation of the CCD Sadar.

During the operation, a series of firings continued between the accused and the police for about two hours, as a result of which the accused died on the spot.

The police said that Nadeem alias Chhota Pathan was accused of killing dozens of people and being involved in serious crime incidents. The police have also taken the accused’s wife into custody, who is being interrogated further.

The CCD officials say that the operation will continue to arrest other members of the Shah Dakait gang.

