Honhar Scholarship Deadline Extended To Oct 26

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Chief Minister has extended the deadline for the Honhar Scholarship to October 26, 2025 in view of the recent floods.

According to the Punjab Higher Education Commission sources, the students can apply for the merit-based Honhar Scholarship.

They said that the scholarship will help reduce the financial burden of parents, continue education and prevent students from being affected by natural disasters.

It may be mentioned here that the Honhaar Scholarship Program is a Chief Minister of Punjab sponsored scholarship for undergraduate students in Pakistan, managed by the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), that aims to support talented students with financial needs to pursue studies in selected disciplines at participating universities.

The program covers 100 percent of tuition fees and is merit-based, with eligibility typically requiring a Punjab domicile, specific academic achievements, and a certain family income level, though phases may include students from other provinces as well.

