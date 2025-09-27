Historic 'Roshan Baoli' Of Rohtas Fort's Opened For Public
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the historic Roshan Baoli of Rohtas Fort has been opened to the public on the occasion of World Tourism Day.
In a statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that historical heritage is our identity, the people are returning it in a safe form, the historic Baoli has been restored and re-lit under the Beautiful Punjab vision.
The senior provincial minister said that the restoration of 101 historical sites is making the dream of a magnificent Punjab, a reality, adding this initiative reflects the commitment to preserve and highlight the beauty of Punjab.
It is worth mentioning here that Rohtas Fort has multiple historic stepwells, or baolis, which were vital internal water supplies for the fort. The largest, the central baoli, features 148 steps, while a smaller, more exquisite royal baoli with 60 steps is located near the Kabuli Gate and features chambers that may have served as royal baths. Another baoli, near the Sar Gate, was likely used by soldiers of the then cavalry.
Recent Stories
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 children killed as explosive shells left by Khwaraj went off in Bajaur: Police5 minutes ago
-
Historic 'Roshan Baoli' of Rohtas Fort's opened for public5 minutes ago
-
13 Killed, 28 Injured in two devastating road accidents in Balochistan25 minutes ago
-
First heavy vehicle driving training school established25 minutes ago
-
Shah Dakait gang main shooter killed25 minutes ago
-
Attock hospital boosts dialysis services with new machines35 minutes ago
-
Two murder accused arrested in Attock45 minutes ago
-
Attock's three towns get vehicle lifters to ease traffic congestion45 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi attends condolence gathering45 minutes ago
-
China pledges 100 mln Yuan in additional flood relief for Pakistan45 minutes ago
-
Wrestlers demand govt establish Desi wrestling federation55 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police officers rewarded for exemplary performance55 minutes ago