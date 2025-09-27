Open Menu

Historic 'Roshan Baoli' Of Rohtas Fort's Opened For Public

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the historic Roshan Baoli of Rohtas Fort has been opened to the public on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

In a statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that historical heritage is our identity, the people are returning it in a safe form, the historic Baoli has been restored and re-lit under the Beautiful Punjab vision.

The senior provincial minister said that the restoration of 101 historical sites is making the dream of a magnificent Punjab, a reality, adding this initiative reflects the commitment to preserve and highlight the beauty of Punjab.

It is worth mentioning here that Rohtas Fort has multiple historic stepwells, or baolis, which were vital internal water supplies for the fort. The largest, the central baoli, features 148 steps, while a smaller, more exquisite royal baoli with 60 steps is located near the Kabuli Gate and features chambers that may have served as royal baths. Another baoli, near the Sar Gate, was likely used by soldiers of the then cavalry.

