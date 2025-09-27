13 Killed, 28 Injured In Two Devastating Road Accidents In Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 07:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) In Balochistan, two devastating traffic accidents claimed 13 lives and left 28 others injured.
The deadliest incident occurred in Panjgur, where a passenger coach collided with an oil tanker, triggering a massive fire.
The crash resulted in nine fatalities, including six bus passengers, two individuals traveling in a Zambad (a light commercial vehicle), and one motorcyclist.
Authorities confirmed that six of the deceased were residents of Khuzdar. Preliminary investigations by police suggest that over speeding was the Primary cause of the accident. Rescue teams swiftly transported the injured and deceased to the Hospital, where identification efforts are ongoing.
In a separate incident near Khanuzai on Quetta-Zhob highway, a passenger coach en route from Quetta to Islamabad collided with a car and overturned. The crash claimed four lives and injured 25 others.
The Medical Emergency Response Centre responders moved the victims to a nearby hospital, and the bodies of the deceased are being handed over to their families.
These back-to-back tragedies have once again spotlighted the critical issue of road safety in Balochistan, where reckless driving and poor infrastructure continue to pose serious risks to public safety.
