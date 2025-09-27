Open Menu

13 Killed, 28 Injured In Two Devastating Road Accidents In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 07:20 PM

13 Killed, 28 Injured in two devastating road accidents in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) In Balochistan, two devastating traffic accidents claimed 13 lives and left 28 others injured.

The deadliest incident occurred in Panjgur, where a passenger coach collided with an oil tanker, triggering a massive fire.

The crash resulted in nine fatalities, including six bus passengers, two individuals traveling in a Zambad (a light commercial vehicle), and one motorcyclist.

Authorities confirmed that six of the deceased were residents of Khuzdar. Preliminary investigations by police suggest that over speeding was the Primary cause of the accident. Rescue teams swiftly transported the injured and deceased to the Hospital, where identification efforts are ongoing.

In a separate incident near Khanuzai on Quetta-Zhob highway, a passenger coach en route from Quetta to Islamabad collided with a car and overturned. The crash claimed four lives and injured 25 others.

The Medical Emergency Response Centre responders moved the victims to a nearby hospital, and the bodies of the deceased are being handed over to their families.

These back-to-back tragedies have once again spotlighted the critical issue of road safety in Balochistan, where reckless driving and poor infrastructure continue to pose serious risks to public safety.

Recent Stories

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

1 hour ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

2 hours ago
 Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

4 hours ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

5 hours ago
 Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

6 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

7 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

7 hours ago
 Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

7 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan