Attock Hospital Boosts Dialysis Services With New Machines
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Asfandyar Bukhari District Headquarters Hospital in Attock has expanded its dialysis services with the installation of eight new dialysis machines, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Attock on Saturday.
According to the details, this development is part of the district administration's efforts to enhance medical facilities, made possible through cooperation with international humanitarian organizations. The inauguration ceremony was attended by key officials, including Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza and representatives from the organizations that provided support.
With the addition of these new machines, the hospital's dialysis center can now treat 63 patients daily, up from 39.
This increase of 24 patients will significantly benefit those in need of dialysis services. Each new machine costs approximately Rs. 3.5 to 4 million, highlighting the substantial investment in healthcare infrastructure.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza emphasized the district administration's commitment to public service, ensuring that all available resources are utilized to provide maximum medical facilities to the people.
During the visit, Dr. Maqsood Elahi Bhatti briefed the Deputy Commissioner and representatives of international humanitarian organizations about the ongoing services and facilities at the center.
