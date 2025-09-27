Open Menu

Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspects, PO In Cheque Dishonour Case

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police arrested two suspects wanted in attempted murder cases and also apprehended a proclaimed offender in a dishonoured cheque case during separate actions.

According to a police spokesman on Saturday, the Waris Khan Police apprehended a suspect nominated in a case of firing over an old enmity that left a citizen injured.

In another action, the Ganjmandi Police arrested an accused for allegedly opening fire on a citizen during a minor quarrel. Both cases had been registered earlier this month.

The suspects were traced and arrested through human intelligence and other sources, while efforts were underway to nab their accomplices, the spokesman added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Saad Arshad directed the Waris Khan and Ganjmandi Police to prepare strong cases with solid evidence to secure exemplary punishment from the court.

Meanwhile, the Kallar Syedan Police nabbed a proclaimed offender who had been evading arrest since June this year in a dishonoured cheque case. The accused was arrested through human intelligence and other available resources, the spokesman said.

